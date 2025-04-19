Odisha and Spain Forge Pioneering Partnerships

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi met with Spanish Ambassador Juan Antonio March Pujol on Saturday, discussing enhanced cooperation between the Indian state and Spain. The Chief Minister highlighted opportunities in technology-led partnerships, as noted in a press release from the Chief Minister's Office.

High on the agenda were discussions to deepen bilateral relations in metallurgy and refractory sectors. Majhi emphasized recent developments, such as TIMAB Magnesium India's investment in a Rs 90 crore refractory unit in Khurda, as evidence of Odisha's growing industrial landscape.

Majhi also extended invitations to Spanish renewable energy and apparel companies, suggesting investment opportunities in solar parks and textile hubs. Highlighting Odisha's skilled workforce and policy framework, the meeting set the stage for future technological and cultural collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)