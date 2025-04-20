Jharkhand Embraces Easter: A Celebration of Faith and Community
Easter was celebrated with devotion across Jharkhand, with special prayers in churches marking Jesus Christ's resurrection. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended greetings, highlighting the festival's message of love and social harmony. People also visited cemeteries to honor their ancestors.
- Country:
- India
Easter celebrations infused Jharkhand with religious fervor as believers congregated in churches across the state on Sunday. The day was marked by special prayers honoring the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
In Ranchi, the capital, Easter Mass took place at St Paul's Cathedral, the historic Gossner Evangelical Lutheran Church, St Mary's Cathedral, and other churches. The Christian community also paid homage to their ancestors by visiting cemeteries.
Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended festive greetings to the state, emphasizing Easter's message of love, compassion, and social harmony. The governor expressed his sentiments via a post on X, celebrating the spirit of the occasion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
