Sherpa Trailblazer: Kami Rita's Unstoppable Everest Journey
Renowned Sherpa guide Kami Rita aims to scale Mount Everest for a record-breaking 31st time this climbing season, potentially making a 32nd ascent as well. The 55-year-old, who has successfully summited the peak 30 times, flew to the Everest region to lead climbers this spring.
- Country:
- Nepal
Kami Rita, a distinguished Sherpa guide, is preparing to climb Mount Everest for a remarkable 31st time, with prospects of a 32nd attempt on the horizon. The 55-year-old has already made history by successfully summiting the world's highest peak 30 times.
Rita departed from Kathmandu, arriving at Mount Everest to guide and support a group of climbers aiming for the 8,849-meter summit this spring. As the climbing season begins, Rita confidently expressed his readiness, both physically and mentally, for the challenges ahead.
While prioritizing his clients' safe ascent, Rita remains open to multiple climbs this season subject to favorable weather conditions. With competition from fellow Sherpa, Pasang Dawa, who has completed 27 climbs, Rita continues his legacy in Everest's formidable climbing history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Verstappen Secures Pole at Suzuka: A Record-Breaking Lap
Star-Studded Highlights in Sports: Hall of Fame Inductions and Record-Breaking Feats
International Tractors' Record-Breaking Year: A Triumph of Innovation and Trust
Record-Breaking Devotion: Shat Chandi Maha Yagya Unites Thousands at Vaishno Devi Shrine
Sports Drama: Record-Breaking Feats and New Beginnings