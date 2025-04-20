Sherpa Trailblazer: Kami Rita's Unstoppable Everest Journey

Kami Rita, a distinguished Sherpa guide, is preparing to climb Mount Everest for a remarkable 31st time, with prospects of a 32nd attempt on the horizon. The 55-year-old has already made history by successfully summiting the world's highest peak 30 times.

Rita departed from Kathmandu, arriving at Mount Everest to guide and support a group of climbers aiming for the 8,849-meter summit this spring. As the climbing season begins, Rita confidently expressed his readiness, both physically and mentally, for the challenges ahead.

While prioritizing his clients' safe ascent, Rita remains open to multiple climbs this season subject to favorable weather conditions. With competition from fellow Sherpa, Pasang Dawa, who has completed 27 climbs, Rita continues his legacy in Everest's formidable climbing history.

(With inputs from agencies.)