Left Menu

Sherpa Trailblazer: Kami Rita's Unstoppable Everest Journey

Renowned Sherpa guide Kami Rita aims to scale Mount Everest for a record-breaking 31st time this climbing season, potentially making a 32nd ascent as well. The 55-year-old, who has successfully summited the peak 30 times, flew to the Everest region to lead climbers this spring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 20-04-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 14:08 IST
Sherpa Trailblazer: Kami Rita's Unstoppable Everest Journey
Kami Rita
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Kami Rita, a distinguished Sherpa guide, is preparing to climb Mount Everest for a remarkable 31st time, with prospects of a 32nd attempt on the horizon. The 55-year-old has already made history by successfully summiting the world's highest peak 30 times.

Rita departed from Kathmandu, arriving at Mount Everest to guide and support a group of climbers aiming for the 8,849-meter summit this spring. As the climbing season begins, Rita confidently expressed his readiness, both physically and mentally, for the challenges ahead.

While prioritizing his clients' safe ascent, Rita remains open to multiple climbs this season subject to favorable weather conditions. With competition from fellow Sherpa, Pasang Dawa, who has completed 27 climbs, Rita continues his legacy in Everest's formidable climbing history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025