From Village to Visionary: The Remarkable Journey of Dr. Virender S. Sangwan

A transformative narrative in medical advancements emerges in 'Unbound: A Non-Conformist's Guide to Defying Norms and Revolutionizing Healthcare,' chronicling the life of Dr. Virender S. Sangwan, a visionary in the field of regenerative medicine.

Written by Rajroshan Poojari, the book, released by Penguin Random House India, delves into Sangwan's groundbreaking contributions to eye care, notably his pioneering work in stem cell applications. His innovations, including the revolutionary SLET technique, have significantly impacted global medical practices.

Praised by the Dalai Lama, the book underscores Sangwan's compassion and commitment to accessible healthcare. It offers readers an insightful look into a journey that isn't just about scientific breakthroughs but transformation of lives one eye at a time.

