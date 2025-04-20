Left Menu

From Village to Visionary: The Remarkable Journey of Dr. Virender S. Sangwan

A fascinating book chronicles Dr. Virender S. Sangwan's journey from a small Indian village to becoming a pioneer in regenerative medicine. His innovative work in eye care and stem cell research, including the SLET technique and 3D printing corneas, has revolutionized treatment globally and embodies resilience and compassion in healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 14:29 IST
From Village to Visionary: The Remarkable Journey of Dr. Virender S. Sangwan
  • Country:
  • India

A transformative narrative in medical advancements emerges in 'Unbound: A Non-Conformist's Guide to Defying Norms and Revolutionizing Healthcare,' chronicling the life of Dr. Virender S. Sangwan, a visionary in the field of regenerative medicine.

Written by Rajroshan Poojari, the book, released by Penguin Random House India, delves into Sangwan's groundbreaking contributions to eye care, notably his pioneering work in stem cell applications. His innovations, including the revolutionary SLET technique, have significantly impacted global medical practices.

Praised by the Dalai Lama, the book underscores Sangwan's compassion and commitment to accessible healthcare. It offers readers an insightful look into a journey that isn't just about scientific breakthroughs but transformation of lives one eye at a time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025