Left Menu

US VP JD Vance Makes Historic Visit to India with Family

United States Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by his family, commenced a significant diplomatic trip to India, focusing on enhancing bilateral ties. Key engagements include a meeting with Prime Minister Modi. The visit highlights cultural exchanges, with Vance's children donning traditional Indian attire as they explore New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:09 IST
US VP JD Vance Makes Historic Visit to India with Family
JD Vance, Usha Vance with children Ewan, Vivek, Mirabel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

United States Vice President JD Vance began his inaugural official visit to India on Monday, alongside Second Lady Usha Vance and their three children, who caught attention with their outfits. Ewan, Vivek, and little Mirabel donned traditional Indian attire, showcasing a delightful cultural exchange.

Upon arrival at Palam Airport in the capital, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw warmly welcomed the Vance family and key US officials. In a brief moment of cultural connection, Vaishnaw, dressed in a white kurta pyjama, shared a light conversation with Vance's eldest son.

The high-stakes diplomatic visit, running from April 21-24, aims to strengthen strategic, economic, and defense ties between the US and India. Following a ceremonial guard of honor, Vice President Vance, meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to address trade, economic collaboration, and defense partnerships. The Vance family's trip, enriched with sightseeing in Jaipur and Agra, concludes on April 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025