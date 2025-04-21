US VP JD Vance Makes Historic Visit to India with Family

United States Vice President JD Vance began his inaugural official visit to India on Monday, alongside Second Lady Usha Vance and their three children, who caught attention with their outfits. Ewan, Vivek, and little Mirabel donned traditional Indian attire, showcasing a delightful cultural exchange.

Upon arrival at Palam Airport in the capital, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw warmly welcomed the Vance family and key US officials. In a brief moment of cultural connection, Vaishnaw, dressed in a white kurta pyjama, shared a light conversation with Vance's eldest son.

The high-stakes diplomatic visit, running from April 21-24, aims to strengthen strategic, economic, and defense ties between the US and India. Following a ceremonial guard of honor, Vice President Vance, meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to address trade, economic collaboration, and defense partnerships. The Vance family's trip, enriched with sightseeing in Jaipur and Agra, concludes on April 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)