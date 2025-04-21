Vatican Honors Sri Lanka Bombing Victims as Faith Witnesses

The Vatican has conferred a new recognition on 167 Catholics who perished during the 2019 Easter bombings in Sri Lanka, labeling them as 'witnesses of faith.'

A vigil held at St. Anthony's church in memory of the victims drew a diverse crowd, including various religious figures. Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith emphasized the bravery of these individuals, whose deaths were caused by odium fidei.

Pope Francis's recent formalization of recognizing such individuals paves the way for highlighting these cases within the Vatican's saint-making office, alongside martyrs on the path to beatification.

