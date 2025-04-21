Left Menu

Vatican Honors Sri Lanka Bombing Victims as Faith Witnesses

The Vatican has recognized 167 Catholics killed in the 2019 Sri Lanka Easter bombings as 'witnesses of faith.' A ceremony at St. Anthony's church honored these victims. This new Vatican recognition commemorates those who died due to 'odium fidei,' the hatred of faith.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 21-04-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Vatican has conferred a new recognition on 167 Catholics who perished during the 2019 Easter bombings in Sri Lanka, labeling them as 'witnesses of faith.'

A vigil held at St. Anthony's church in memory of the victims drew a diverse crowd, including various religious figures. Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith emphasized the bravery of these individuals, whose deaths were caused by odium fidei.

Pope Francis's recent formalization of recognizing such individuals paves the way for highlighting these cases within the Vatican's saint-making office, alongside martyrs on the path to beatification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

