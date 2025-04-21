The Passing of Pope Francis: A Legacy of Faith and Compassion
Pope Francis passed away on Monday morning, as announced by Cardinal Kevin Ferrell. Renowned for his dedication to serving the Church and promoting Gospel values, he was celebrated for his universal love, particularly towards the marginalized. His legacy remains a beacon of faith and compassion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 21-04-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:45 IST
Pope Francis passed away on Monday morning, as confirmed by Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo.
Cardinal Ferrell announced, 'At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His life was entirely devoted to the service of the Lord and His Church.'
The late Pope was revered for his emphasis on living Gospel values with faithfulness, courage, and a universal love, especially towards the impoverished and marginalized. His example as a true disciple of Jesus Christ is remembered with immense gratitude.
(With inputs from agencies.)
