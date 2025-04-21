Left Menu

A Farewell to A Faithful Pontiff: Putin Mourns Pope Francis

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences for the passing of Pope Francis at age 88. Remembering the Pope’s influence on international interfaith dialogue, Putin honored his leadership in promoting humanism and justice. Putin and the Pope met multiple times, fostering a personal acquaintance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:21 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed heartfelt condolences on Monday upon learning of the passing of Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88.

In a statement shared on the Kremlin's official website, Putin reflected on his interactions with the pontiff, appreciating him as an influential figure who fostered dialogue between the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic churches, and actively maintained constructive relations between Russia and the Holy See.

Pope Francis was praised as a beacon of Christian values, esteemed internationally as a wise statesman and dedicated servant in promoting humanism and justice. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin had met Pope Francis in person on three occasions and had a close bond with him.

