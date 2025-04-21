Left Menu

Charmed by Tradition: JD Vance's Kids Steal the Show in India

US Vice-President JD Vance's children, dressed in traditional Indian attire, captured widespread social media attention during their visit to India. The Vance family's four-day trip includes stops in Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra, with a planned dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Updated: 21-04-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:23 IST
US Vice-President JD Vance's family became the talk of social media as they arrived in India, capturing attention with their traditional Indian outfits.

The children, Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel, charmed photographers with their outfits: kurtas for the boys and an anarkali suit for Mirabel, as they landed in Delhi on Monday.

The Vance family, including his Indian-origin wife Usha, are on a four-day trip. Their itinerary includes visits to prominent sites like Akshardham temple and meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

