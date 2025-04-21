Charmed by Tradition: JD Vance's Kids Steal the Show in India

US Vice-President JD Vance's family became the talk of social media as they arrived in India, capturing attention with their traditional Indian outfits.

The children, Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel, charmed photographers with their outfits: kurtas for the boys and an anarkali suit for Mirabel, as they landed in Delhi on Monday.

The Vance family, including his Indian-origin wife Usha, are on a four-day trip. Their itinerary includes visits to prominent sites like Akshardham temple and meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)