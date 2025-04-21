Retail Revolution: Unveiling Future Trends at 2025CHINASHOP

In a bid to redefine the future of retail, the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center will host the 2025CHINASHOP from May 8th to 10th. This landmark event, spanning a massive 100,000 square meters, will serve as a convergence point for more than 70,000 attendees from around the globe.

Centered around the theme 'Value Reshaping', the exhibition aims to address crucial industry questions, exploring ways to transcend traditional traffic competition and reimagine the dynamics between people, goods, and spaces. It promises a plethora of exhibits and forward-thinking conferences that cover the entire retail chain.

The 2025CHINASHOP will feature over 900 exhibitors, showcasing innovations ranging from AI technology to digital solutions, and will host multiple industry conferences. These conferences, such as the Consumer Goods Channel Marketing Innovation Summit and the All-Retail AI Spark Conference, will spotlight topics like product innovation, omni-channel integration, and AI's role in retail.

