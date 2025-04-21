Charming in Traditional Attire: Vance Kids Win Hearts in India

The United States Vice-President JD Vance's visit to India made headlines, not only for its political implications but also due to the heartwarming presence of his children. Dressed in traditional Indian attire, the children garnered significant attention on social media shortly after they arrived in Delhi.

Vance's sons, eight-year-old Ewan and five-year-old Vivek, looked charming in their grey and yellow kurtas paired with white pyjamas, respectively. Meanwhile, his three-year-old daughter, Mirabel, dazzled in a teal green anarkali suit complemented with a jacket, winning over photographers and social media users alike.

The family's itinerary included visits to iconic Indian sites such as the Akshardham temple in Delhi. After fulfilling political engagements, including talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Vance family is also set to visit Jaipur and Agra during their stay. The trip showcases a blend of diplomatic and cultural exchange, further strengthening ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)