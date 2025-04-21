Left Menu

Charming in Traditional Attire: Vance Kids Win Hearts in India

During their visit to India, US Vice-President JD Vance's children captivated the public with their traditional Indian attire, leading to viral social media coverage. The family, led by Vance and his Indian-origin wife, Usha, explored prominent sites in Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra over their four-day trip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:44 IST
Charming in Traditional Attire: Vance Kids Win Hearts in India
The United States Vice-President JD Vance's visit to India made headlines, not only for its political implications but also due to the heartwarming presence of his children. Dressed in traditional Indian attire, the children garnered significant attention on social media shortly after they arrived in Delhi.

Vance's sons, eight-year-old Ewan and five-year-old Vivek, looked charming in their grey and yellow kurtas paired with white pyjamas, respectively. Meanwhile, his three-year-old daughter, Mirabel, dazzled in a teal green anarkali suit complemented with a jacket, winning over photographers and social media users alike.

The family's itinerary included visits to iconic Indian sites such as the Akshardham temple in Delhi. After fulfilling political engagements, including talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Vance family is also set to visit Jaipur and Agra during their stay. The trip showcases a blend of diplomatic and cultural exchange, further strengthening ties between the two nations.

