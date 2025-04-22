Left Menu

Kerala Postpones Anniversary Celebrations in Mourning of Pope Francis

The Kerala government has postponed cultural events planned for its anniversary celebrations due to state mourning for Pope Francis, who recently passed away. The events in Kasaragod and Wayanad, scheduled for April 22 and 23, as well as the 'Ente Keralam' exhibition, have been rescheduled.

The Kerala government announced the postponement of cultural events planned for its anniversary celebrations, initially scheduled for April 22 and 23 in Kasaragod and Wayanad. This decision followed the state mourning imposed by the Union government in honor of Pope Francis's passing.

Pope Francis, who was the first non-European pope in nearly 1,300 years, passed away on Monday at the age of 88. The Ministry of Home Affairs declared a three-day state mourning across India as a mark of respect.

The Kerala Chief Minister's Office confirmed the rescheduling of events, including the inauguration of the 'Ente Keralam' exhibition in Wayanad. The state-wide anniversary celebrations began on Monday in Kasaragod and are set to conclude on May 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

