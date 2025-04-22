Tragic Loss: Akash, The Only Male White Tiger, Dies at Kanan Pendari Zoo
Akash, the sole male white tiger at Kanan Pendari Zoological Garden in Chhattisgarh, died of heart failure. The 10-year-old tiger's death was confirmed on Monday after his condition abruptly worsened. A post-mortem attributed congestive heart failure as the cause. The zoo is planning to bring another male tiger.
A tragic loss struck Kanan Pendari Zoological Garden in Chhattisgarh as Akash, the only male white tiger in the zoo, succumbed to heart failure on Monday. The zoo is located approximately 135 kilometers from Raipur.
Officials reported that the tiger, who was in seemingly good health, suddenly deteriorated and was pronounced dead at 9.11 am. A post-mortem conducted by veterinarians and an independent expert confirmed congestive heart failure as the cause of death.
Superintendent Bhopal Singh Rajput expressed the significance of Akash's presence, born on May 16, 2015, and stated that efforts are underway to bring a new white tiger from Gwalior Zoo, although plans are delayed due to extreme summer temperatures.
