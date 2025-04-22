Left Menu

Envisioning Bharat 2047: Charting a Path to Prosperity

The 'Vision 2047: Prosperous and Great Bharat' conference will bring together policymakers, researchers, and leaders to discuss India's future strategies for growth. Organized by Swadeshi Shodh Sansthan at ICAR, the event features over 800 papers and numerous expert panels on pivotal national themes.

A three-day event, 'Vision 2047: Prosperous and Great Bharat,' commences this Thursday at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute. Organized by Swadeshi Shodh Sansthan, the conference aims to ignite dialogue and policy action essential for India's growth trajectory.

More than 800 research papers are slated for presentation, drawing an audience of over 3,000 participants, including eminent leaders and academic figures. Ashwani Mahajan of Swadeshi Jagaran Manch highlighted the diverse themes and strategic aims of the conference at a recent press briefing.

Prominent figures including union ministers and industry experts will attend, alongside international participants. The conference represents a key moment for collaborative discussions to shape Bharat's journey toward 2047, the centennial of its independence.

