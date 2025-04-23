US Vice President's Whirlwind Tour: The Vance Family at the Iconic Taj Mahal

US Vice-President JD Vance, accompanied by his family, visited the majestic Taj Mahal on Wednesday, receiving a warm welcome from Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Vance family's visit was marked by elaborate decorations and tight security throughout the 12-km stretch from Agra airport to the iconic monument.

This trip is part of their four-day visit to India, highlighting cultural ties and emphasizing the enduring friendship between India and the US.

