US Vice President's Whirlwind Tour: The Vance Family at the Iconic Taj Mahal
US Vice-President JD Vance, along with his family, visited the Taj Mahal during their four-day trip to India. They were warmly received in Uttar Pradesh by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The visit featured colorful decorations and strong security arrangements as the Vance family explored India's cultural wonders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 23-04-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 13:11 IST
- Country:
- India
US Vice-President JD Vance, accompanied by his family, visited the majestic Taj Mahal on Wednesday, receiving a warm welcome from Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The Vance family's visit was marked by elaborate decorations and tight security throughout the 12-km stretch from Agra airport to the iconic monument.
This trip is part of their four-day visit to India, highlighting cultural ties and emphasizing the enduring friendship between India and the US.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement