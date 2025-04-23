Farewell to Pope Francis: A Pontiff's Legacy and Final Journey

Pope Francis, the beloved Argentine pontiff and history's first Latin American leader of the Catholic Church, passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88. His death was due to a stroke that led to heart failure, ending a 12-year papacy marked by significant global influence and spiritual leadership.

The Vatican has arranged a public mourning period, showcasing the late pope in St. Peter's Basilica. His funeral is set to take place in St. Peter's Square, attracting heads of state and multitudes of faithful mourners worldwide, honoring a spiritual leader known for his advocacy of marginalized communities and diplomatic endeavors.

As preparations for a new conclave commence, reflections on Pope Francis' record spark discussions. Critics highlight missed opportunities in tackling clergy abuse and gender inclusivity in church roles, while supporters cherish his stance on ethical and humanitarian issues including migrants' rights and environmental protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)