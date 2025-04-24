Left Menu

Paapa Essiedu Stars in New Drama 'Falling' by Acclaimed Director Peter Hoar

Paapa Essiedu, known for his role as Snape in HBO's Harry Potter, takes the lead in 'Falling', a drama by Peter Hoar. Essiedu portrays a priest who falls in love with a devoted nun, challenging their vows and faith. The cast includes Keeley Hawes and other notable actors.

Updated: 24-04-2025 19:44 IST
Paapa Essiedu and Keeley Hawes (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Paapa Essiedu, the actor who gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Snape in HBO's Harry Potter series, has been confirmed as the lead in the upcoming drama 'Falling'. The series is directed by Peter Hoar, celebrated for his work on 'It's a Sin', Deadline reports.

'Falling', as noted by Deadline, will see Essiedu in the role of a Catholic priest named David, starring opposite Keeley Hawes, who plays the role of a dedicated nun named Anna. Their narrative explores the unexpected blossoming of love between David and Anna, compelling them to confront the implications of their vows and their spiritual faith.

Essiedu's involvement in the series adds to a robust cast that includes Rakie Ayola, Jason Watkins, and other distinguished actors. His excitement to work alongside Keeley Hawes and director Peter Hoar is palpable. Recently confirmed as Snape in the Harry Potter remake, Essiedu continues to shine with recent roles in 'The Outrun', 'Black Doves', and 'Black Mirror', as reported by ANI.

