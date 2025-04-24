Punjab's War Against Drugs: Village Panchayats to Lead the Charge

In a bid to intensify the fight against drug abuse, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday called on village panchayats to lend their support to the state's anti-drug campaign, 'Yudh Nasheyan Virush'. The chief minister announced financial incentives for villages that achieve 'drug-free' status, with each receiving Rs 1 lakh alongside modern facilities to develop them as model villages.

Addressing attendees at a state-level function to mark 'Panchayat Diwas', Mann highlighted the crucial role of village heads in this endeavor. Sarpanchs, responsible for ground-level governance, will see their monthly honorarium increased to Rs 2,000 as recognition of their efforts in this initiative. Village panchayats, labeled as the 'foundations of democracy', are essential to the rural development transformation as they implement government policies.

Mann reiterated his government's commitment to eradicating the drug menace, stating that significant steps have been taken to dismantle drug supply networks and hold smugglers accountable. He urged panchayat leaders to prioritize community unity and focus on development projects, as internal disputes often hinder village progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)