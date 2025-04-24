Left Menu

Punjab's War Against Drugs: Village Panchayats to Lead the Charge

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seeks village panchayats' support to combat drug abuse through the 'Yudh Nasheyan Virush' initiative. Mann announced financial aid and honorarium increases for drug-free villages and Sarpanchs, emphasizing the role of panchayats in grassroots democracy and rural development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:46 IST
In a bid to intensify the fight against drug abuse, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday called on village panchayats to lend their support to the state's anti-drug campaign, 'Yudh Nasheyan Virush'. The chief minister announced financial incentives for villages that achieve 'drug-free' status, with each receiving Rs 1 lakh alongside modern facilities to develop them as model villages.

Addressing attendees at a state-level function to mark 'Panchayat Diwas', Mann highlighted the crucial role of village heads in this endeavor. Sarpanchs, responsible for ground-level governance, will see their monthly honorarium increased to Rs 2,000 as recognition of their efforts in this initiative. Village panchayats, labeled as the 'foundations of democracy', are essential to the rural development transformation as they implement government policies.

Mann reiterated his government's commitment to eradicating the drug menace, stating that significant steps have been taken to dismantle drug supply networks and hold smugglers accountable. He urged panchayat leaders to prioritize community unity and focus on development projects, as internal disputes often hinder village progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

