Remembering K Kasturirangan: A Stellar Legacy

In a solemn announcement, officials reported the passing of former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan in Bengaluru at the age of 84. Known for his pivotal contributions to space science, he left behind a lasting legacy.

Kasturirangan, who suffered from age-related ailments, is survived by two sons, his family confirmed. His body is to be placed at the Raman Research Institute for public homage on April 27.

A celebrated figure in education and policy, Kasturirangan chaired the drafting committee of the New National Education Policy and held numerous prestigious roles. His service merited the Padma Vibhushan award in 2000.

(With inputs from agencies.)