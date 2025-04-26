Vinod Kapri's 'Pyre': A Heartfelt Triumph Celebrated by Gulzar

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri is basking in the success his latest film, 'Pyre,' has garnered on the film festival circuit. However, the highest accolade came from cinema icon Gulzar, who not only cherished the movie but also composed a song for it, refusing any monetary compensation.

A Hindi-language film inspired by a real-life tale Kapri encountered in 2017 in Uttarakhand, 'Pyre' skillfully explores themes of love, resilience, and human spirit. The film features non-professional actors, including a retired Indian Army soldier and a local farmer, hailing from the village affected by migration.

With 'Pyre' recently screened at the Bengaluru Film Festival, its illustrious crew, including editor Patricia Rommel and Oscar-winning composer Mychael Danna, have played integral roles in bringing this heartfelt narrative to life for global audiences.

