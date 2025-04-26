Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Resumes: An Indo-China Diplomatic Breakthrough

In a move marked as a significant diplomatic breakthrough, India and China have announced the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after a hiatus of nearly five years. This decision is seen as a step towards repairing relations that suffered due to the eastern Ladakh border standoff.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the pilgrimage, which holds religious significance for Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists, will occur from June to August through two routes—Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and Nathu La in Sikkim. The Yatra was previously halted in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent military tensions.

Following strategic military disengagement and high-level talks, both nations decided on resuming the Yatra. Commencing this year, selected batches of pilgrims will traverse well-organized routes, ensuring safety and cultural exchange, further aided by a streamlined, computerized application process.

(With inputs from agencies.)