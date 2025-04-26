Farewell to a People's Pope: A Global Celebration of Pope Francis' Legacy

World leaders and Catholic faithful gathered in Rome to bid farewell to Pope Francis on Saturday, paying tribute to his enduring commitment to the marginalized. His funeral underscored his mission to serve the 'most peripheral of the peripheries,' a goal reflected in the presence of both prisoners and migrants at the event.

The funeral drew around 250,000 attendees, originally planned as a special Holy Year celebration for adolescents. The atmosphere was both solemn and festive as mourners captured selfies and sang hymns as the pope's simple coffin was borne from St Peter's Basilica at the Mass's start.

Pope Francis, who choreographed his own funeral to emphasize the pastoral nature of his role, is remembered for his informal style and mission to build 'a poor church for the poor.' Despite his focus on the marginalized, world leaders, including Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, were among the dignitaries in attendance.

