Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Incident at Vancouver's Filipino Festival

At least nine people were killed and several injured when a man drove into a crowd at a Filipino heritage festival in Vancouver, Canada. The 30-year-old driver was arrested. Police ruled out terrorism as a motive. Political figures expressed condolences to the victims and support to the Filipino community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 27-04-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 16:13 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Incident at Vancouver's Filipino Festival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a devastating incident in Vancouver, Canada, at least nine lives were lost when a driver plowed into a crowd celebrating a Filipino heritage festival. The event has left an unspecified number of individuals injured, as stated by local police.

On Saturday evening, the vehicle entered the bustling street during the Lapu Lapu Day festival. The Vancouver Police Department confirmed that a 30-year-old man was apprehended at the scene. They have ruled out terrorism as a motive for the tragedy, but the Major Crime Section is thoroughly investigating the case.

Political and community leaders, including Prime Minister Mark Carney, have expressed their condolences. As investigations continue, the tragic incident has cast a shadow over Vancouver's vibrant Filipino community, which numbers over 38,600 residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025