Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Incident at Vancouver's Filipino Festival
At least nine people were killed and several injured when a man drove into a crowd at a Filipino heritage festival in Vancouver, Canada. The 30-year-old driver was arrested. Police ruled out terrorism as a motive. Political figures expressed condolences to the victims and support to the Filipino community.
- Country:
- Canada
In a devastating incident in Vancouver, Canada, at least nine lives were lost when a driver plowed into a crowd celebrating a Filipino heritage festival. The event has left an unspecified number of individuals injured, as stated by local police.
On Saturday evening, the vehicle entered the bustling street during the Lapu Lapu Day festival. The Vancouver Police Department confirmed that a 30-year-old man was apprehended at the scene. They have ruled out terrorism as a motive for the tragedy, but the Major Crime Section is thoroughly investigating the case.
Political and community leaders, including Prime Minister Mark Carney, have expressed their condolences. As investigations continue, the tragic incident has cast a shadow over Vancouver's vibrant Filipino community, which numbers over 38,600 residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vancouver
- Filipino
- festival
- incident
- heritage
- community
- police
- investigation
- condolences
- tragedy
ALSO READ
Encounter breaks out between Naxalites and security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Police.
Two Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chattisgarh's Bijapur district: Police.
Delhi Police Bolsters Security for Hanuman Jayanti Procession
Kaizen Que's CSR Initiative: Boosting Bengaluru Police with Cutting-Edge Tech
Akshee The Pink Abode: Delhi Police's New Retreat for Women Personnel