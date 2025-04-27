Ioan Gruffudd and Bianca Wallace's Intimate Wedding Surprise

In a surprising turn of events, actors Ioan Gruffudd and Bianca Wallace revealed on Instagram that they have officially tied the knot. The couple posted a heartfelt video showcasing moments from their intimate wedding ceremony.

The couple, who went public with their relationship in 2021 and announced their engagement in 2024, shared glimpses of the vow exchange and joyous celebrations. With the caption 'Mr & Mrs Gruffudd. Marriage now, wedding later,' their announcement took fans by surprise.

Gruffudd, known for his role in 'Fantastic Four,' was previously married to Alice Evans, and they share two daughters, Ella, 15, and Elsie, 11. This latest news marks a new chapter in his personal life.

(With inputs from agencies.)