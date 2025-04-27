Tragedy at Vancouver's Lapu Lapu Day: A City Mourns

In a tragic turn of events, Vancouver's Lapu Lapu Day festival was marred by an attack that left 11 dead and several others injured. Authorities have confirmed that the suspect in custody has a significant history of mental health issues, ruling out terrorism as a motive.

The attack occurred when a black Audi SUV plowed into the festival crowd, causing chaos and destruction. Bystanders apprehended the suspect before police arrived at the scene. Interim Police Chief Steve Rai expressed his condolences to the victims and their families, emphasizing the city's commitment to a thorough investigation.

The Filipino community in Vancouver and across Canada is mourning the loss, with leaders and officials offering support and condolences. As investigations continue, the incident underscores the importance of addressing mental health issues and ensuring the safety of public events.

(With inputs from agencies.)