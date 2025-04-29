Left Menu

Kashmir Valley Parks and Gardens Closed Amid Terror Threats

Nearly 50 public parks and gardens in Kashmir Valley have been closed due to security concerns following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. The closures, which remain unofficial, affect popular offbeat tourist destinations in vulnerable areas, with more potential closures anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 29-04-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 10:55 IST
Kashmir Valley Parks and Gardens Closed Amid Terror Threats
  • Country:
  • India

Officials announced on Tuesday that nearly 50 public parks and gardens in Kashmir Valley have been closed as a precautionary measure amid heightened security concerns. This action follows the Pahalgam terror attack, which tragically claimed the lives of 26 individuals predominantly consisting of tourists.

A total of 48 out of 87 public parks and gardens have seen their gates shut in light of potential threats to tourist safety. Most affected sites are situated in remote areas of Kashmir, encompassing newly popular destinations opened in the past decade.

The list of barred tourist spots includes celebrated sites such as Dooshpathri, Kokernag, Duksum, Sinthan Top, Acchabal, Bangus valley, Margan Top, and Tosamaidan. While no official orders have been issued, access has been restricted, especially to several Mughal Gardens in south Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

