Empowering Raebareli: Rahul Gandhi's Solar Initiative for Change

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP, launched his two-day visit to Raebareli by distributing solar-powered carts to the underprivileged. He also inaugurated a solar roof plant and electric charging station at Visaka Industries. This visit follows Congress’ recent ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ rally highlighting constitutional concerns under the BJP-led government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raebareli | Updated: 29-04-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 11:14 IST
Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, commenced a significant two-day visit to Raebareli and Amethi by distributing solar-powered carts to those in need.

During his trip, he inaugurated a 2 MW solar roof plant and an electric charging station at Visaka Industries in Raebareli, highlighting his commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

Gandhi's visit is strategically timed following the Congress' 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally, which addressed perceived threats to the Constitution from current BJP policies.

