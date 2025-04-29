Empowering Raebareli: Rahul Gandhi's Solar Initiative for Change

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, commenced a significant two-day visit to Raebareli and Amethi by distributing solar-powered carts to those in need.

During his trip, he inaugurated a 2 MW solar roof plant and an electric charging station at Visaka Industries in Raebareli, highlighting his commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

Gandhi's visit is strategically timed following the Congress' 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally, which addressed perceived threats to the Constitution from current BJP policies.

