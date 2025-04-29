Unifying the Melody: India's Music Creators Commemorate World IP Day 2025

On World Intellectual Property Day 2025, India's leading music organisations have joined forces to emphasize the importance of recognising the contributions of the country's composers, singers, and musicians. The World Intellectual Property Organization has dedicated the day to celebrating music creators globally, making its significance even more pronounced in a nation like India, where music holds a deep cultural resonance.

To mark this occasion, ISAMRA, MCAI, and SWA announced the launch of a collaborative anthem, scheduled for release on World Music Day, June 21, 2025. This anthem aims to embody the collective spirit of India's music industry, serving as a tribute to the unity and shared creativity of music creators nationwide.

Leaders of the organisations expressed their commitment to fostering a respectful and equitable creative ecosystem. Sanjay Tandon of ISAMRA highlighted the unifying power of music, while Indrajit 'Tubby' Sharma of MCAI stressed the importance of recognising every facet of the creative process. Zama Habib of SWA views these efforts as a pivotal step in creating a more respectful environment for creators. World IP Day 2025 celebrates not just creativity, but the essential value of those who bring music to life.

(With inputs from agencies.)