Cultural Diplomacy in Question: Javed Akhtar on India-Pakistan Artist Engagement
Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar addressed the strained cultural ties between India and Pakistan, suggesting that allowing Pakistani artists to work in India isn't feasible amidst current geopolitics. Highlighting past mutual respect, Akhtar emphasized waiting for better times to revisit this cultural exchange, citing recent tensions and lack of reciprocation.
In a recent interview, celebrated lyricist Javed Akhtar highlighted the delicate status of cultural exchanges between India and Pakistan. Post the Pahalgam terror attack, the veteran writer suggested that now is not the time to welcome Pakistani artists to India, urging for a future reassessment.
Akhtar pointed out the historically warm reception given to Pakistani artists in India, mentioning legends like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Mehdi Hassan. However, the Pakistani establishment's lukewarm reciprocation has hindered progress, especially amid recent tensions following the Pahalgam incident.
The veteran expressed that restricting Pakistani artists might only serve to please fundamentalist elements in Pakistan. Akhtar emphasized the necessity of waiting for amicable relations and a more favorable environment to foster cross-border artistic collaborations.
