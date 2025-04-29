Left Menu

Cultural Diplomacy in Question: Javed Akhtar on India-Pakistan Artist Engagement

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar addressed the strained cultural ties between India and Pakistan, suggesting that allowing Pakistani artists to work in India isn't feasible amidst current geopolitics. Highlighting past mutual respect, Akhtar emphasized waiting for better times to revisit this cultural exchange, citing recent tensions and lack of reciprocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:26 IST
Cultural Diplomacy in Question: Javed Akhtar on India-Pakistan Artist Engagement
artists
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent interview, celebrated lyricist Javed Akhtar highlighted the delicate status of cultural exchanges between India and Pakistan. Post the Pahalgam terror attack, the veteran writer suggested that now is not the time to welcome Pakistani artists to India, urging for a future reassessment.

Akhtar pointed out the historically warm reception given to Pakistani artists in India, mentioning legends like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Mehdi Hassan. However, the Pakistani establishment's lukewarm reciprocation has hindered progress, especially amid recent tensions following the Pahalgam incident.

The veteran expressed that restricting Pakistani artists might only serve to please fundamentalist elements in Pakistan. Akhtar emphasized the necessity of waiting for amicable relations and a more favorable environment to foster cross-border artistic collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025