Rahul Gandhi Powers Sunshine in Rae Bareli with Solar Carts

Rahul Gandhi visited his constituency Rae Bareli, distributing solar-powered carts to the underprivileged and inaugurating a solar plant. During his visit, the opposition leader engaged in discussions on local development issues, inspected the Modern Coach Factory, and attended official functions, addressing concerns in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raebareli | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi embarked on a visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Rae Bareli, where he distributed solar-powered carts to impoverished locals, underlining his commitment to sustainable energy sources. Gandhi also inaugurated a 2 MW solar roof plant at Visaka Industries, showcasing a forward-looking agenda.

The visit also included a trip to Amethi, where Gandhi took stock of local developments and discussed progress on various government schemes like MGNREGA and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana with local authorities. During a Disha committee meeting, he stressed the importance of resolving public issues promptly.

Gandhi's itinerary included inspecting the Modern Coach Factory in Rae Bareli, where he evaluated the production of various railway coach models, expressing satisfaction with their quality. His visit coincided with political opposition from Uttar Pradesh's minister Dinesh Pratap Singh, who criticized Gandhi for seeking media attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

