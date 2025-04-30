Tragedy Strikes: Hotel Fire Claims Lives of Three from Odisha

A fatal fire incident has left a trail of devastation in a hotel located in central Kolkata, claiming 14 lives, including three individuals from Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district.

Identities of the deceased from Jagatsinghpur have been confirmed as Manoj Kumar Patra, Dushmanta Kumar Nayak, and Dushmanta Kumar Swain. These men were reportedly in Kolkata for official duties, associated with a Bhubaneswar-based private finance company.

Naveen Patnaik, former chief minister, expressed his deep sorrow via social media, offering condolences to the families affected by this tragedy. The fire ravaged the Mechuapatti area hotel on Tuesday night, leaving additional 13 injured, as authorities work to determine the precise cause and prevent future occurrences.

