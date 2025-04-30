Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Hotel Fire Claims Lives of Three from Odisha

A devastating fire in a Kolkata hotel claimed 14 lives, including three from Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district. The victims, identified as Manoj Kumar Patra, Dushmanta Kumar Nayak, and Dushmanta Kumar Swain, were in Kolkata on business. The tragedy has prompted expressions of condolences from political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-04-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 20:33 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Hotel Fire Claims Lives of Three from Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal fire incident has left a trail of devastation in a hotel located in central Kolkata, claiming 14 lives, including three individuals from Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district.

Identities of the deceased from Jagatsinghpur have been confirmed as Manoj Kumar Patra, Dushmanta Kumar Nayak, and Dushmanta Kumar Swain. These men were reportedly in Kolkata for official duties, associated with a Bhubaneswar-based private finance company.

Naveen Patnaik, former chief minister, expressed his deep sorrow via social media, offering condolences to the families affected by this tragedy. The fire ravaged the Mechuapatti area hotel on Tuesday night, leaving additional 13 injured, as authorities work to determine the precise cause and prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025