Controversial Comments by Irish Hip-Hop Group Kneecap Spark Investigation

British police are investigating comments made by the Irish hip-hop group Kneecap concerning British politics and the Middle East. The group faces criticism for statements made at concerts, with ensuing backlash from UK politicians. Kneecap has apologized, while fellow artists defend their expression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-05-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:32 IST
British police have initiated an investigation involving the Irish hip-hop group Kneecap regarding contentious remarks about British politics and the Middle East, igniting a backlash from UK lawmakers. The trio, known for their satirical and politically charged lyrics, has been criticized by politicians for comments made during performances.

The group faced police scrutiny after footage from concerts in 2023 and 2024 surfaced online, showing band members making controversial statements, including support for banned organizations. London's Metropolitan Police force stated that counterterrorism detectives have found sufficient grounds for further investigation.

Kneecap issued an apology to the families of murdered UK lawmakers Jo Cox and David Amess, denying any support for extremist groups. While their remarks led to the cancellation of several gigs and calls to drop them from upcoming festivals, numerous artists have rallied in support of Kneecap, condemning what they see as censorship and an attack on artistic freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

