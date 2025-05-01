Inferno at Iconic Dilli Haat: Artisans' Dreams in Flames

A devastating fire engulfed the iconic Dilli Haat in Delhi on Wednesday night, razing more than 30 shops and destroying goods worth crores. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, but the emotional and financial toll on artisans and shopkeepers is immense.

The Delhi Police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident. Multiple teams have been deployed to scrutinize CCTV footage and verify response times of the fire services, which dispatched thirteen fire tenders to combat the blaze. Officials maintain that public safety remains a priority as the area is temporarily cordoned off.

The inferno has not only scorched goods but also dashed the dreams of the community reliant on Dilli Haat's vibrant marketplace. Known for its array of handmade crafts and ethnic foods, it has long stood as a cultural landmark in the city. Shopkeeper Kuldeep Kumar, among those affected, remains hopeful for government compensation.

