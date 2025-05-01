Left Menu

Inferno at Iconic Dilli Haat: Artisans' Dreams in Flames

A massive fire at Dilli Haat in Delhi destroyed over 30 shops, impacting numerous artisans and causing significant financial loss. Despite no casualties, the incident led to a thorough investigation by Delhi Police, who are examining CCTV footage to uncover the blaze's cause, with compensation expected for affected vendors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:55 IST
Inferno at Iconic Dilli Haat: Artisans' Dreams in Flames
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire engulfed the iconic Dilli Haat in Delhi on Wednesday night, razing more than 30 shops and destroying goods worth crores. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, but the emotional and financial toll on artisans and shopkeepers is immense.

The Delhi Police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident. Multiple teams have been deployed to scrutinize CCTV footage and verify response times of the fire services, which dispatched thirteen fire tenders to combat the blaze. Officials maintain that public safety remains a priority as the area is temporarily cordoned off.

The inferno has not only scorched goods but also dashed the dreams of the community reliant on Dilli Haat's vibrant marketplace. Known for its array of handmade crafts and ethnic foods, it has long stood as a cultural landmark in the city. Shopkeeper Kuldeep Kumar, among those affected, remains hopeful for government compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025