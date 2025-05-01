Left Menu

India Unveils the Indian Institute of Creative Technology at WAVES 2025

The Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) has been launched as a national hub for the AVGC-XR sector during the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit 2025. Backed by major tech companies, the institute aims to nurture talent, accelerate innovation, and boost India's creative economy globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 17:52 IST
India Unveils the Indian Institute of Creative Technology at WAVES 2025
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The launch of the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) was announced at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit 2025, marking a milestone for the AVGC-XR sector in India. Supported by tech giants like NVIDIA, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Meta, Star India, and Adobe, IICT promises to become a national hub for animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and extended reality.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, highlighted the collaboration between the Ministry, FICCI, and CII, drawing parallels with IIT and IIM, to position IICT as a National Centre of Excellence. With a Rs 400 crore allocation from Prime Minister Modi and land provided by the Government of Maharashtra, the institute aims to foster talent and innovation, setting global standards in the creative sector.

The first phase of IICT is underway at the NFDC Building in Mumbai, featuring advanced facilities like Gaming Labs and Virtual Production Setups. A second phase will include a new campus at Film City, Goregaon. Future plans involve regional centres across India to widen access and cultivate national creative ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025