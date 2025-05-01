India Unveils the Indian Institute of Creative Technology at WAVES 2025

The launch of the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) was announced at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit 2025, marking a milestone for the AVGC-XR sector in India. Supported by tech giants like NVIDIA, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Meta, Star India, and Adobe, IICT promises to become a national hub for animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and extended reality.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, highlighted the collaboration between the Ministry, FICCI, and CII, drawing parallels with IIT and IIM, to position IICT as a National Centre of Excellence. With a Rs 400 crore allocation from Prime Minister Modi and land provided by the Government of Maharashtra, the institute aims to foster talent and innovation, setting global standards in the creative sector.

The first phase of IICT is underway at the NFDC Building in Mumbai, featuring advanced facilities like Gaming Labs and Virtual Production Setups. A second phase will include a new campus at Film City, Goregaon. Future plans involve regional centres across India to widen access and cultivate national creative ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)