Left Menu

Oman's Call for Peaceful Coexistence Amidst Global Challenges

Dr. Habib bin Mohammed al-Riyami from Oman's culture institute condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, stating that true religion does not justify violence. He emphasized Oman's commitment to diversity, urging global unity and informed perspectives against media-driven narratives, amid worldwide condemnations following the attack carried out by the Resistance Front.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muscat | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:41 IST
Oman's Call for Peaceful Coexistence Amidst Global Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Oman

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Dr. Habib bin Mohammed al-Riyami, Secretary-General of the Sultan Qaboos Higher Centre for Culture and Science in Oman, strongly condemned the violence, asserting that no true religion endorses killing or destruction.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Dr. Habib highlighted Oman's staunch belief in diversity and the importance of peaceful coexistence among various communities. In addressing misinterpretations of religions, he labelled such violence as 'nonsense' and advocated for focusing on the positive aspects of different cultures.

As global leaders denounced the attack and extended support to India, Dr. Habib urged the public to resist media-driven narratives and seek informed perspectives. The Pahalgam attack, attributed to the Resistance Front, underscored the need for deeper responsibility in fostering global solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025