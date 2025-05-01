Oman's Call for Peaceful Coexistence Amidst Global Challenges
Dr. Habib bin Mohammed al-Riyami from Oman's culture institute condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, stating that true religion does not justify violence. He emphasized Oman's commitment to diversity, urging global unity and informed perspectives against media-driven narratives, amid worldwide condemnations following the attack carried out by the Resistance Front.
In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Dr. Habib bin Mohammed al-Riyami, Secretary-General of the Sultan Qaboos Higher Centre for Culture and Science in Oman, strongly condemned the violence, asserting that no true religion endorses killing or destruction.
Speaking to PTI Videos, Dr. Habib highlighted Oman's staunch belief in diversity and the importance of peaceful coexistence among various communities. In addressing misinterpretations of religions, he labelled such violence as 'nonsense' and advocated for focusing on the positive aspects of different cultures.
As global leaders denounced the attack and extended support to India, Dr. Habib urged the public to resist media-driven narratives and seek informed perspectives. The Pahalgam attack, attributed to the Resistance Front, underscored the need for deeper responsibility in fostering global solidarity.
