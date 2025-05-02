Prime Focus' Grand Vision: A 200-Acre Film City in Mumbai

Prime Focus announced a substantial investment of Rs 3,000 crore to establish a sprawling film city in Mumbai, aiming to provide an extensive ecosystem for the entertainment sector.

The Maharashtra government has signed a memorandum of understanding to facilitate the venture, which will potentially generate 2,500 jobs. Located in the financial capital, the facility will cover 200 acres, offering a Ramayana-themed amusement park, hotels, and residential accommodations.

In parallel, Godrej Fund Management plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore in a suburban Panvel studio, boosting employment by 2030. These initiatives are part of larger developmental efforts, emphasized by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, aimed at bolstering the state's economy.

