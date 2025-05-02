Prime Focus' Grand Vision: A 200-Acre Film City in Mumbai
Prime Focus is investing Rs 3,000 crore to establish a 200-acre film city in Mumbai, expected to generate 2,500 jobs. The project includes a Ramayana-themed amusement park and partnerships with Godrej Fund for additional studio spaces. Maharashtra's economy is set to benefit from these major entertainment sector developments.
- Country:
- India
Prime Focus announced a substantial investment of Rs 3,000 crore to establish a sprawling film city in Mumbai, aiming to provide an extensive ecosystem for the entertainment sector.
The Maharashtra government has signed a memorandum of understanding to facilitate the venture, which will potentially generate 2,500 jobs. Located in the financial capital, the facility will cover 200 acres, offering a Ramayana-themed amusement park, hotels, and residential accommodations.
In parallel, Godrej Fund Management plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore in a suburban Panvel studio, boosting employment by 2030. These initiatives are part of larger developmental efforts, emphasized by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, aimed at bolstering the state's economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
More Than 23,000 Jobseekers Find Work in Early 2025 Amid Govt Reforms
IDFC FIRST Bank Secures Major Investment to Boost Growth and Innovation
IDFC FIRST Bank Secures Major Investments to Propel Growth
UAE Aviation Powers Economic Growth with $92 Billion Impact and 992K Jobs in 2023
Major Organisational Reshuffle in Maharashtra Congress Anticipated