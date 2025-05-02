Russell Brand Granted Bail Amid Serious Charges: Controversy Ensues

Russell Brand, the actor and comedian known for his controversial routines, was granted conditional bail by a London court amid serious charges of rape and sexual assault involving four women. Brand, 49, made no plea during his appearance at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring stated Brand must present himself at the Central Criminal Court on May 30, with conditions requiring him to keep the court updated on his whereabouts. A man shouted, 'No one is above the law,' as Brand, faced with charges dating from 1999 to 2005, arrived at court.

Brand denies the allegations, calling them non-consensual activities, and awaits his chance to prove his innocence. Known for his standup routines and Hollywood roles, Brand has recently shifted focus to online content, blending wellness with conspiracy theories.

(With inputs from agencies.)