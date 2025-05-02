Rising Excise Duty on Beer Raises Concerns for Karnataka Breweries

The Brewers' Association of India (BAI) has voiced serious concern over a recent 10% increase in additional excise duty (AED) on beer, bringing the total hike to 205% over the past two years in Karnataka.

Addressing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a letter, BAI implored the government to revoke the latest tax escalation and prevent future increases, which they argue severely impact the industry's health and investment potential in the region.

Director-General Vinod Giri highlighted a dramatic decrease in the beer industry's growth from 46% in 2022-23 to a mere 1% in 2024-25, attributing this decline to recurrent taxation. With beer accounting for a significant portion of state revenue, Giri also expressed worry about the sustainability of businesses and employment in Karnataka's brewery sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)