Left Menu

Rising Excise Duty on Beer Raises Concerns for Karnataka Breweries

The Brewers' Association of India expressed concerns over the 10% hike in additional excise duty on beer in Karnataka, marking a 205% increase in two years. The association urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to reconsider these frequent hikes, which harm industry growth and investment climate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-05-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 18:24 IST
Rising Excise Duty on Beer Raises Concerns for Karnataka Breweries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Brewers' Association of India (BAI) has voiced serious concern over a recent 10% increase in additional excise duty (AED) on beer, bringing the total hike to 205% over the past two years in Karnataka.

Addressing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a letter, BAI implored the government to revoke the latest tax escalation and prevent future increases, which they argue severely impact the industry's health and investment potential in the region.

Director-General Vinod Giri highlighted a dramatic decrease in the beer industry's growth from 46% in 2022-23 to a mere 1% in 2024-25, attributing this decline to recurrent taxation. With beer accounting for a significant portion of state revenue, Giri also expressed worry about the sustainability of businesses and employment in Karnataka's brewery sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025