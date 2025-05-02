India Shines at World Expo 2025: A Boost to Trade and Tourism

India's engagement at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, is anticipated to significantly enhance trade and tourism. The Indian pavilion, a vivid depiction of the nation's cultural and commercial prowess, hopes to solidify India's standing as a reliable global partner.

To ensure impactful participation, the Indian government has allocated Rs 400 crore for the event, which commenced on April 13 and spans six months. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has expressed strong optimism regarding the Expo's potential benefits.

The pavilion not only showcases the acclaimed Chandrayaan-3 mission but also promotes initiatives such as Make in India and Digital India. These presentations alongside focus areas like energy, IT, and tourism aim to capture international attention, underscoring India's developmental strides.

(With inputs from agencies.)