Tragic Discovery in Manas: Three Elephants Dead

Three wild elephants were discovered dead in Manas National Park, located near the India-Bhutan border in Assam, as confirmed by officials on Saturday.

The elephants' carcasses were found in the Palengshi Beat area of the Panbari range, situated in the western part of the park, discovered by forest guards on Friday.

An official has indicated that while poaching is suspected as the cause, all possible scenarios are being considered in the ongoing investigation. Post-mortem examinations are scheduled to occur in the forest before the elephants receive burial rites.

(With inputs from agencies.)