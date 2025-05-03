Left Menu

Tragic Discovery in Manas: Three Elephants Dead

Three wild elephants were discovered dead in Manas National Park, Assam. The elephants were found by forest guards in the Palengshi Beat area. Authorities suspect poaching, but all investigative angles are being considered. Post-mortem examinations will be conducted in the forest before burial rites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-05-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 11:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three wild elephants were discovered dead in Manas National Park, located near the India-Bhutan border in Assam, as confirmed by officials on Saturday.

The elephants' carcasses were found in the Palengshi Beat area of the Panbari range, situated in the western part of the park, discovered by forest guards on Friday.

An official has indicated that while poaching is suspected as the cause, all possible scenarios are being considered in the ongoing investigation. Post-mortem examinations are scheduled to occur in the forest before the elephants receive burial rites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

