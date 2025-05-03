Amruta Fadnavis Advocates for Cultural Tourism Boost Through Arts

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister, acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives in promoting the arts, suggesting that cultural tourism could see a substantial rise through music, art, and theatre.

Her comments followed hours after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut criticized PM Modi for prioritizing entertainment events over national security issues. The Prime Minister recently attended the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit in Mumbai amidst escalating tensions with Pakistan.

Fadnavis stressed the global economic potential of India's cultural heritage, drawing comparisons to the tourism booms in Jamaica and South Korea. She encouraged supportive policies for artists and noted the notable absence of opposition leaders at the WAVES event, assuring invitations were extended.

(With inputs from agencies.)