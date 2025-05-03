Left Menu

Amruta Fadnavis Advocates for Cultural Tourism Boost Through Arts

Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra's Chief Minister, praises PM Modi for supporting arts, emphasizing that music, art, and theatre can significantly boost cultural tourism in India. She highlighted the economic benefits, drawing parallels to other countries like Jamaica and South Korea, while addressing recent political criticisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-05-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 20:58 IST
Amruta Fadnavis Advocates for Cultural Tourism Boost Through Arts
Amruta Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister, acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives in promoting the arts, suggesting that cultural tourism could see a substantial rise through music, art, and theatre.

Her comments followed hours after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut criticized PM Modi for prioritizing entertainment events over national security issues. The Prime Minister recently attended the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit in Mumbai amidst escalating tensions with Pakistan.

Fadnavis stressed the global economic potential of India's cultural heritage, drawing comparisons to the tourism booms in Jamaica and South Korea. She encouraged supportive policies for artists and noted the notable absence of opposition leaders at the WAVES event, assuring invitations were extended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

