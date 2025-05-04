Tragedy at Goa Temple: A Deadly Stampede Raises Safety Concerns

A fatal stampede at the Sree Lairai Devi temple in Goa has led to the deaths of six people and injured around 70 others. The incident occurred as thousands gathered on a sloping ground for an annual festival, highlighting the area's vulnerability to such accidents.

A committee led by Revenue Commissioner Sandeep Jacques is investigating the event and why precautions were inadequate, amid reports of a prior minor incident. The crowd panic was reportedly exacerbated by a fight between two groups, while narrow lanes lined with shops added to congestion.

Despite government appeals to avoid the area, hundreds of devotees continue to visit the temple, driven by religious significance. Meanwhile, local authorities are recording statements to understand better what led to Saturday's tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)