Left Menu

Tragedy at Goa Temple: A Deadly Stampede Raises Safety Concerns

A stampede near Sree Lairai Devi temple in Goa claimed six lives and left 70 injured, raising concerns about safety measures. A fact-finding committee is investigating the incident, which occurred on a sloping ground prone to such accidents. Devotees continue rituals despite warnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 04-05-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 17:00 IST
Tragedy at Goa Temple: A Deadly Stampede Raises Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal stampede at the Sree Lairai Devi temple in Goa has led to the deaths of six people and injured around 70 others. The incident occurred as thousands gathered on a sloping ground for an annual festival, highlighting the area's vulnerability to such accidents.

A committee led by Revenue Commissioner Sandeep Jacques is investigating the event and why precautions were inadequate, amid reports of a prior minor incident. The crowd panic was reportedly exacerbated by a fight between two groups, while narrow lanes lined with shops added to congestion.

Despite government appeals to avoid the area, hundreds of devotees continue to visit the temple, driven by religious significance. Meanwhile, local authorities are recording statements to understand better what led to Saturday's tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025