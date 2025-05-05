Left Menu

Gobarnama: Political Clash Over Cow Dung Paint Initiatives in Uttar Pradesh

Akhilesh Yadav criticizes Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's promotion of cow dung-based paint for government buildings. The initiative aims to make cow protection centers self-reliant. BJP's Rakesh Tripathi defends the move and accuses Yadav of ignoring Indian traditions and engaging in appeasement politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-05-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 18:48 IST
Gobarnama: Political Clash Over Cow Dung Paint Initiatives in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent social media post, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his advocacy of using cow dung-based paint on government buildings.

Yadav termed the initiative as 'Gobarnama,' suggesting it represents a novel endeavor by the BJP government. The critique follows Adityanath's directive to make cow protection centers self-sufficient and emphasize cow dung paint's production.

Reacting to Yadav's comments, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi accused Yadav of dismissing Indian traditions, linking it to a broader political strategy focused on appeasement, while urging a greater appreciation for the economic potential of cow rearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025