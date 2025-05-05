Gobarnama: Political Clash Over Cow Dung Paint Initiatives in Uttar Pradesh

In a recent social media post, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his advocacy of using cow dung-based paint on government buildings.

Yadav termed the initiative as 'Gobarnama,' suggesting it represents a novel endeavor by the BJP government. The critique follows Adityanath's directive to make cow protection centers self-sufficient and emphasize cow dung paint's production.

Reacting to Yadav's comments, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi accused Yadav of dismissing Indian traditions, linking it to a broader political strategy focused on appeasement, while urging a greater appreciation for the economic potential of cow rearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)