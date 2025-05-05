Gobarnama: Political Clash Over Cow Dung Paint Initiatives in Uttar Pradesh
Akhilesh Yadav criticizes Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's promotion of cow dung-based paint for government buildings. The initiative aims to make cow protection centers self-reliant. BJP's Rakesh Tripathi defends the move and accuses Yadav of ignoring Indian traditions and engaging in appeasement politics.
- Country:
- India
In a recent social media post, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his advocacy of using cow dung-based paint on government buildings.
Yadav termed the initiative as 'Gobarnama,' suggesting it represents a novel endeavor by the BJP government. The critique follows Adityanath's directive to make cow protection centers self-sufficient and emphasize cow dung paint's production.
Reacting to Yadav's comments, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi accused Yadav of dismissing Indian traditions, linking it to a broader political strategy focused on appeasement, while urging a greater appreciation for the economic potential of cow rearing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kharge Accuses BJP of Vendetta in National Herald Case, Advocates Congress Resilience
Owaisi Slams BJP Over Radical Stance on Supreme Court
Outcry Over BJP MP's Remarks: A Threat to Judicial Independence?
BJP Distances Itself from Controversial Remarks by MPs on Supreme Court
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Focus on Trivial Issues