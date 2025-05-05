Odisha-West Bengal Tension: Sacred Wood Controversy at Jagannath Temples
Following allegations of unauthorized use of sacred wood from the Puri Jagannath Temple at a temple in Digha, West Bengal, Odisha's Law Minister clarifies that the idols were made from local neem wood. The controversy highlights the sensitive cultural and religious sentiments tied to temple traditions.
- Country:
- India
Odisha's Law Minister, Prithiviraj Harichandan, has dismissed allegations that sacred wood from the Puri Jagannath Temple was used for idols installed at a new temple in Digha, West Bengal. He clarified the idols were crafted from locally sourced neem wood, quelling concerns raised across multiple quarters.
The debate intensified as Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb and the Odisha government cautioned West Bengal authorities against using the term 'dham' with the Digha temple. This escalation reflects deep-rooted religious and cultural sensitivities surrounding the names and significance of temples in India.
The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration has been tasked with further investigation, having questioned several servitors, including Ramakrushna Dasmohapatra. The controversy gained traction following a misleading broadcast, resulting in a show cause notice to Dasmohapatra for miscommunication during an interview.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Showdown: Judiciary Under Fire as BJP MP Sparks Controversy
Expansion of Odisha's Industrial Security Force to Boost Safety Amid Growing Industrial Activities
Market Inferno Sparks Controversy in Bherunda
Tensions Rise in West Bengal: Arrest and Criticism Mark Murshidabad Unrest
College Principal Suspended Amid Student's Sacred Thread Controversy