Odisha-West Bengal Tension: Sacred Wood Controversy at Jagannath Temples

Following allegations of unauthorized use of sacred wood from the Puri Jagannath Temple at a temple in Digha, West Bengal, Odisha's Law Minister clarifies that the idols were made from local neem wood. The controversy highlights the sensitive cultural and religious sentiments tied to temple traditions.

Odisha-West Bengal Tension: Sacred Wood Controversy at Jagannath Temples
Odisha's Law Minister, Prithiviraj Harichandan, has dismissed allegations that sacred wood from the Puri Jagannath Temple was used for idols installed at a new temple in Digha, West Bengal. He clarified the idols were crafted from locally sourced neem wood, quelling concerns raised across multiple quarters.

The debate intensified as Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb and the Odisha government cautioned West Bengal authorities against using the term 'dham' with the Digha temple. This escalation reflects deep-rooted religious and cultural sensitivities surrounding the names and significance of temples in India.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration has been tasked with further investigation, having questioned several servitors, including Ramakrushna Dasmohapatra. The controversy gained traction following a misleading broadcast, resulting in a show cause notice to Dasmohapatra for miscommunication during an interview.

