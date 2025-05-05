Left Menu

Call for Recognition: Buddhist Vihars in Maharashtra's Development Plans

Former Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut urges the inclusion of Buddhist Vihars as a distinct sub-category in urban development plans. Despite the significant Buddhist population, these sites lack proper classification, hampering their conservation and recognition. Raut emphasizes their cultural significance and calls for better representation in planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 05-05-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 23:38 IST
Call for Recognition: Buddhist Vihars in Maharashtra's Development Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move highlighting cultural inclusivity, former Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut has demanded the inclusion of 'Buddhist Vihars' as a separate sub-category in the state's urban development plans. This call comes in response to the significant yet underrepresented Buddhist population in the region.

Addressing the Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department, Raut pointed out the current classification of religious sites, which omits significant Buddhist cultural sites. The existing category includes temples, mosques, churches, gurdwaras, and mutt-monasteries but fails to recognize Buddhist Vihars.

Raut emphasized the importance of acknowledging these spiritual and cultural centers, which serve as both residential and spiritual sanctuaries for monks. This oversight, he argues, hinders their legal protection and proper funding. He insists on a reevaluation to ensure that Buddhist Vihars receive the recognition they deserve in developmental frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025