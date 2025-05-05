Call for Recognition: Buddhist Vihars in Maharashtra's Development Plans

In a bold move highlighting cultural inclusivity, former Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut has demanded the inclusion of 'Buddhist Vihars' as a separate sub-category in the state's urban development plans. This call comes in response to the significant yet underrepresented Buddhist population in the region.

Addressing the Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department, Raut pointed out the current classification of religious sites, which omits significant Buddhist cultural sites. The existing category includes temples, mosques, churches, gurdwaras, and mutt-monasteries but fails to recognize Buddhist Vihars.

Raut emphasized the importance of acknowledging these spiritual and cultural centers, which serve as both residential and spiritual sanctuaries for monks. This oversight, he argues, hinders their legal protection and proper funding. He insists on a reevaluation to ensure that Buddhist Vihars receive the recognition they deserve in developmental frameworks.

