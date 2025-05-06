Trump's Tariff Talks Shake Hollywood: International Film Industry in Limbo

The entertainment industry was thrown into uncertainty on Monday after President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 100% tariff on all movies produced outside the United States. Industry veterans expressed confusion over how these tariffs, lacking specifics, would be implemented in a globally integrated sector.

The announcement followed discussions with Trump's Hollywood ambassador, actor Jon Voight, among others, on boosting domestic production. Ideas ranged from federal tax incentives to implementing tariffs in 'limited circumstances.' However, the move threatens a major extension of tariffs into the services sector, echoing impacts seen in auto and other industries.

Film production has increasingly moved abroad to leverage tax benefits, causing domestic industry consolidations. Sector representatives express support for reviving U.S. production, yet stress the potential harm to global operations and creativity, questioning feasibility under proposed policies. The market reacted with media shares slipping amid rising uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)