Mount Abu: A Name Change Controversy Brewing

Protests intensify against renaming Mount Abu to 'Aburaj Teerth' and banning non-vegetarian food and alcohol. Locals argue that such changes threaten tourism and the local economy. The proposal, pending with the state government, faces opposition from business groups concerned about the economic impact.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Controversy erupted in Rajasthan as locals protested the proposed renaming of Mount Abu to 'Aburaj Teerth' and the prohibition of non-vegetarian food and alcohol in the region. Mount Abu, the state's only hill station, stands as a pivotal tourist destination, drawing in visitors predominantly from neighboring Gujarat.

The proposal, initiated last year during a Nagar Parishad board meeting, aims to honor Mount Abu's significant religious history by renaming it. However, business stakeholders warn that such a move could drastically hit the local tourism-dependent economy, which sustains thousands.

The tension escalated with organized opposition, including a memorandum from 23 local groups to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, highlighting the adverse economic consequences of these changes. The proposal remains in limbo at the state government level, with local leaders emphasizing the importance of maintaining the hill station's international recognition and economic stability.

