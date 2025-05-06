Battle Over Delhi's Commercial Legacy: Relocation Controversy Sparks Political Clash

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched serious allegations against the Delhi government's intentions, accusing them of plotting to relocate the historic commercial hubs of Chandni Chowk and Bhagirath Palace to Sonipat, Haryana. This move, according to AAP, threatens the livelihoods and legacy of countless traders rooted in these iconic markets.

AAP's Delhi president, Saurabh Bharadwaj, claims ongoing projects by the Haryana State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) aim to replicate Delhi markets in Sonipat. In addition, he cites a meeting in 2022 between businesspersons and the then Haryana Chief Minister, promising better facilities upon relocation.

However, BJP representatives, including MP Praveen Khandelwal, have strongly refuted these allegations, labeling them as misleading and politically motivated. Khandelwal insists the focus remains on upgrading existing market infrastructure, not relocation, while calling out AAP for previous failures in supporting traders.

