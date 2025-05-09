Tribute to a Braveheart: The Sacrifice of Murali Naik

Murali Naik, a soldier from Andhra Pradesh, made the ultimate sacrifice during cross-border shelling in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. His father, Shriram Naik, recalled Murali's passion for serving the nation, joining the army against parental opposition to don the uniform.

Despite telling his parents he was stationed in Punjab to spare them worry, Murali tragically lost his life as part of 'Operation Sindoor'. The devastating news reached his family the morning after Murali had called them. Community support has been overwhelming in their time of grief.

Murali's death has garnered condolences from political leaders like Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and NCP's Supriya Sule. Parag Shah, MLA for Ghatkopar East, praised Murali's bravery, affirming that the nation will remember his sacrifice.

(With inputs from agencies.)