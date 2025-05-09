Trial Trek of Mule-Free Kedarnath: A Fresh Start

In a bid to potentially resume equine services, two healthy horses were trialed on Kedarnath's trek route amid a ban following the deaths of 14 from infection.

The ban was enacted due to deaths likely caused by diarrhoea and acute colic. Nasal samples have been dispatched to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute for analysis.

Chief Veterinary Officer Ashish Rawat emphasized that only medically approved animals will be allowed on the route, as officials assure no shortages along the Yatra, countering rumors of scarcity.

(With inputs from agencies.)