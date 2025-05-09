Trial Trek of Mule-Free Kedarnath: A Fresh Start
A trial with healthy horses at Kedarnath could signal a resumption of equine services after a ban due to deaths from infection. Officials assure no shortages on the pilgrimage route as they conduct medical checks. Devotees urged to ignore false rumors affecting the Yatra.
In a bid to potentially resume equine services, two healthy horses were trialed on Kedarnath's trek route amid a ban following the deaths of 14 from infection.
The ban was enacted due to deaths likely caused by diarrhoea and acute colic. Nasal samples have been dispatched to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute for analysis.
Chief Veterinary Officer Ashish Rawat emphasized that only medically approved animals will be allowed on the route, as officials assure no shortages along the Yatra, countering rumors of scarcity.
